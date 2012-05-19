Tropical Storm Albert forms early in the season

MIAMI, FL (WRCB) -- The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, but the first storm has already developed. Tropical Storm Albert was named late Saturday afternoon.

It began as a low pressure system sitting off the southeast coast of the U.S. but once the storm produced winds of at least 39 mph it was upgraded.

Albert is expected to drift northeastward along the coast over the next few days but at this time he's not predicted to increase to hurricane strength (winds of at least 74 mph).

For more information, visit http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/