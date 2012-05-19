Aquarium, partners hope to snatch darter from brink of extinction

(Times Free Press) -- Nearly two years ago, Tennessee Aquarium researchers and other conservationists snorkeled the upper reaches of the Conasauga River looking for one of the rarest darters in North America -- the 6-inch Conasauga logperch.

At the time, the researchers estimated there were fewer than 300 of the small tiger-striped fish anywhere on Earth. And they all lived in this pristine 30-mile stretch of the Conasauga where it flows through the Cherokee National Forest.

On Friday, Endangered Species Day, there was better news: The count is going up.

Today there are about 1,000 Conasauga logperch on the planet.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.