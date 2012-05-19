Chattanooga National Cemetery expanding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Chattanooga National Cemetery will remain open for new burials through at least 2046 thanks to a current expansion project.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/KNALdj) the expansion will add more than 5,000 grave sites in the form of underground concrete crypts that officials say will allow for more stable and efficient burials.

Previously workers would dig a new grave whenever it was needed. But the weak dirt walls could collapse between the graves.

The expansion includes a columbarium with more than 1,500 niches for cremated remains.

Veterans groups are working to add 20-25 more acres to the Civil War-era cemetery, which had been scheduled to close in 2015.

That includes negotiations to obtain nearby railroad right-of-way land.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

