Chattanooga Police Department honors its finest

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- With perfect poise and tears in her eyes, a Chattanooga Police Department sergeant walked through the department's gymnasium Friday to accept an award.

Sgt. Brenda Hafley, 49, came back to work last week and continues to fight a rare form of cancer, spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma, that has been diagnosed in only 17 adults worldwide. In 2010, before her diagnosis, she supervised eight patrol officers on Charlie Team.

Her teen daughter, Charla, clasped her hand and walked with her.

"Just being around the guys and just taking in the energy," she said after accepting the Chief's Award. "This award is nominated straight from the chief, so it meant a lot to me, coming from him."

