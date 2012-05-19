Chattanooga Police Department honors its finest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Chattanooga Police Department honors its finest

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Doug Strickland / Times Free Press Photo by Doug Strickland / Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- With perfect poise and tears in her eyes, a Chattanooga Police Department sergeant walked through the department's gymnasium Friday to accept an award.

Sgt. Brenda Hafley, 49, came back to work last week and continues to fight a rare form of cancer, spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma, that has been diagnosed in only 17 adults worldwide. In 2010, before her diagnosis, she supervised eight patrol officers on Charlie Team.

Her teen daughter, Charla, clasped her hand and walked with her.

"Just being around the guys and just taking in the energy," she said after accepting the Chief's Award. "This award is nominated straight from the chief, so it meant a lot to me, coming from him."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.