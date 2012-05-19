Sunday’s solar eclipse will not be visible in Chattanooga region

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- On Sunday, people in some parts of Earth will look to the sky to see a glorious solar eclipse, a phenomenon in astronomy when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun during a new moon.

But this area "ain't going to see nothing," said Bill Cooke, a NASA astronomer based at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia's global positioning is to blame, according to Jack Pitkin, operations manager for the Clarence T. Jones Observatory on Brainerd Road.

When the solar eclipse occurs, the southern United States will have already exhausted its daytime and be settling into night, Pitkin said. A solar eclipse is hard to experience when there will hardly be any sun.

