Chatt State softball drops to loser's bracket at World Series

ST. GEORGE, Utah (WRCB) -- Chattanooga State started day two of the NJCAA World Series with a win, but will ultimately have to rally back from the loser's bracket to win a national title after a 4-1 loss to Salt Lake in the winner's bracket final Friday night.

The top-seeded Lady Tigers, who advanced to the final with an 8-3 win over Pima (Arizona) earlier in the day, will have to win three games in a row Saturday to claim the double-elimination tournament.

Savannah Webster's RBI double in the fourth broke a scoreless tie in the winner's bracket final, and second-seeded Salt Lake pushed the advantage to 2-0 on Brooke Budge's run-scoring single in the fifth.

Shelby Johnson singled home Malina Wilkerson in the home half of the inning to get the Lady Tigers' on the board, but Lyndsey Healey's two-run triple in the sixth provided the Bruins with some breathing room.

Ariel Zimmerman out-dueled Chatt State ace Ashley Czechner for the win. Zimmerman scattered six hits while striking out seven in a complete game effort. Czechner went the distance in the loss for the Lady Tigers, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.

Chatt State slugger Lacye Walker tallied three more hits and drove in three more runs in the win over Pima, pushing her total to nine hits and nine RBI in the first three games of the tournament.

However, the former Grace Academy star went 0-for-3 against Zimmerman Friday night.

Beth Breeden, who had two hits and four RBI in the Lady Tigers' first two games Thursday, delivered the big blow against Pima with a grand slam that broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.

Walker later added an RBI-double in the sixth and a two-run homer in the seventh to finish off the Aztecs.