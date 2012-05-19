Lee softball stays unbeaten in pool play at NAIA Championships

GULF SCORES, Ala (Lee University) -- Lee University exploded for five runs in the first inning to support a dominating performance from senior hurler Brittany Balough in an 8-0 rout of Morningside (Iowa) on the second day of pool play at the NAIA National Softball Championships Friday afternoon.

Balough (25-3) allowed just two hits and struck out four in the Lady Flames' run-rule, five-inning victory. She allowed only one Morningside batter to reach third base.

"Brittany did not pitch against Morningside when we played them earlier in the season and she pitched with confidence the entire afternoon," said Lee head coach Emily Russell.

Charlie Wooden delivered three hits, including a double and triple, while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Dezirae Parsons and Tabitha Farrow each had two hits and drove in two runs apiece.

All together Lee pounded out six extra base hits.

The 48-10 Lady Flames have now outscored their opponents 10-0 in pool play. They will face Central Baptist (Ark.) in the final day of pool play at 5:30 (EDT) on Saturday. Central Baptist, the top-seed in Pool D, was upset by Reinhardt College on Friday.

"We came into this tournament with an entirely new attitude," said coach Russell after the impressive win. "I went to coach (Matt) Yelton and coach (Andrea) Hudson after we played so poorly in our conference tournament. They have been so successful in tournament play and we talked about how they handled things."

