Late walk sinks Lookouts in extra innings

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/Lookouts) -- A bases-loaded walk in the top of the eleventh plated the winning run in Huntsville's 4-3 extra-inning win over Chattanooga Friday night at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts (19-23) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half of the eleventh, but Jesus Sanchez got three straight outs to escape with the win. The final out came on Nick Buss' fielder's choice up the middle that resulted in a close play at second.

An erratic night from Chattanooga pitching set the tone for the wild affair. Five Lookouts' pitchers combined to record 19 strikeouts, including ten from starter Matt Magill, but the group also surrendered seven hits and issued 12 walks.

Magill gave up three runs on five hits in four-and-a-third innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Red Patterson, Allen Webster and Steve Ames worked five-plus innings of scoreless relief before Geison Aguasviva allowed the winning run in the eleventh.

The Stars (23-18) took an early 2-0 lead on a wild pitch and a Jay Gibbons RBI-single in the first, but the Lookouts drew even in the second when Pedro Baez tripled home Travis Denker and then scored on Blake Smith's groundout.

Jake Lemmerman drove in Chattanooga's final tally on a fifth-inning single after Huntsville had taken a 3-2 lead in the top-half of the frame.

Denker tallied three hits to lead the offense, while Buss and Brahiam Maldonado had two apiece.

The game was delayed in the second innings when Huntsville outfielder Josh Prince crashed through the outfield wall trying to track down Baez's triple. Stadium officials spent several minutes repairing the hole.

The two teams will play game three of their five-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Former Ringgold star and Fort Oglethorpe native Kyle Heckathorn is scheduled to start on the mound for Huntsville in Sunday afternoon's contest.