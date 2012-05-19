UGA and Bama win, Lady Vols upset in NCAA softball openers

Miami (Ohio) 1, Tennessee 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UT) -- Ivy Renfroe allowed just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts during a complete-game effort, but it wasn't enough as the #5 Tennessee Lady Vol softball team (46-11) dropped a 1-0 pitcher's duel to the Miami RedHawks (41-18) in front of 1,598 fans on Friday night in NCAA Knoxville Regional action.

The Big Orange now faces an elimination contest against UAB on Sat., May 19, at 4 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech and Miami will begin Saturday's action in a winner's bracket match-up at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Renfroe (19-8) allowed the lone run and both hits during the top of the first inning before finishing off the contest by retiring the last 19 RedHawks she faced. Her counterpart in the circle for MU, Jessica Simpson (32-13), scattered five hits, walked one and struck out six in the shutout.

A two-out bloop single by Daniela Torres in the first accounted for all the scoring.

"All the credit goes to Miami," Lady Vol Co-Head Coach Ralph Weekly. "They beat us. They just flat beat us. We couldn't answer their pitcher. We couldn't get two hits back-to-back. They jumped on us early and got one run, and that's all they needed. Hats not only off to their players but their pitcher and their coaching staff. But we aren't done yet."

Georgia 13, Coastal Carolina 3

ATHENS, Ga. (UGA) -- The No. 10 overall seed University of Georgia softball team took game two of the Athens Regional 13-3 over Coastal Carolina in five innings Friday at Jack Turner Stadium.

Georgia's offense took over the game for Georgiawith 12 hits. Freshman Gracie Goulder led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 performance with three runs and one RBI. Seniors Ashley Pauly and Ashley Razey posted two hits each to round out the multi-hit efforts. Pauly added three RBI and one run while Razey notched two runs and two RBI.

Senior Erin Arevalo (24-7) earned the win after allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five in 4.0 innings. Sophomore Morgan Montemayor finished the game, as she struck out two of the three batters faced.

CCU jumped out of the gates with a 2-0 lead in the first, but Georgia answered quickly with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Kristyn Sandberg's two-run single tied the game before Razey sliced a hit through the left side to give Georgia the lead.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two more in the second and four more in the third on a pair of home runs from Razey and Niaja Griffin. Georgia scored its final four in the fourth to seal the win.

The Bulldogs will continue Regional action on Saturday, May 19 with game three at noon versus North Carolina. The loser of that game will take on the winner of Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina at 5 p.m. ET.

Alabama 5, UT-Martin 1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UA) - Alabama softball opened the Tuscaloosa Regional with a 5-1 win over Tennessee-Martin, Friday night at Rhoads Stadium.

With the victory the Crimson Tide improves to 51-7 overall and 36-9 in NCAA first round regional play. Alabama will face South Alabama in a winner's bracket game Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

UA banged out 11 hits as senior Jennifer Fenton led the way with a 3-for-4 night. Senior Cassie Reilly-Boccia and freshman Danae Hays collected two hits apiece.

Senior Amanda Locke (5-1) earned her second consecutive win, allowing one run on three hits in seven complete innings. The right-hander struck out a season high seven batters and walked two.

"I thought that we did a pretty good job offensively," Murphy said. "We just sometimes didn't get the key hit with the runner in scoring position or to continue the inning."

Alabama got on the board early, scoring two runs before recording an out. After back-to-back singles by junior Kayla Braud and Fenton and then a double steal, sophomore Kaila Hunt drilled a line drive up the middle to give the Tide an early 2-0 lead. UA increased its first inning lead to 3-0 when Reilly-Boccia ripped a single of her own up the middle to plate Hunt.

Hays led off the second inning with a homer for a 4-0 lead, and Fenton drove in the Tide's final run on a single in the sixth.

The win is the 17th in a row for the Tide in regional play. The two RBI by Hunt moved her season total to 66 on the season which puts her fourth all-time in the Alabama single season record book.