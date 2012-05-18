Hanson pitches 7 innings, Braves beat Rays 5-3 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hanson pitches 7 innings, Braves beat Rays 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tommy Hanson pitched seven effective innings, Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Friday night.

Hanson (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.

Freeman had a run-scoring double and Brian McCann hit an RBI single that put the Braves up 4-2 in the fifth.

Chipper Jones left after seven innings because of a bruised left calf. The Braves' third baseman stayed in the game after B.J. Upton's hard one-hop infield single hit his leg in the third. Juan Francisco pinch-hit for Jones in the eighth.

James Shields (6-2) gave up four runs and seven hits over six innings for Tampa Bay. Luke Scott had two RBIs.

