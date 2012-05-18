Kyle Busch captures pole for Sprint All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Busch captured the pole for the Sprint All-Star race for the second straight year.

Busch completed the unique three-lap qualifying that included a mandatory four-tire pit stop in 1 minute, 19.11 seconds. He was the last qualifier on the track and knocked Ryan Newman to the outside of the front row.

While winning the pole puts Busch and his No. 18 Toyota in great position to win his first All-Star race, it certainly doesn't guarantee a first-place finish and the accompanying $1 million prize.

In fact, winning the pole has proved to be a bit of a curse. The last pole winner to win the All-Star race was Davey Allison in 1992.

Denny Hamlin will start third, followed by Greg Biffle and Kevin Harvick.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.