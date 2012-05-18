Mocs golf in third entering final round of NCAA Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (UTC/WRCB) -- Stephan Jaeger moved into a tie for first and Steven Fox set a course record as Chattanooga men's golf remained in contention on day two of the NCAA Bowling Green Regional Friday.

The duo's big day helped the Mocs shoot 7-under 281 as a team to move into sole possession of third on the team leaderboard. The top five teams after Saturday's final round will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Fox fired a round of eight-under par 64, which included a perfect card with eight birdies and 10 pars. Fox's effort broke the Club at Olde Stone record set by Chattanooga area native Luke List, and moved the UTC junior up from a tie for 35th into sole possession of fourth at four-under par 140.

He stands three shots off the lead, where Jaeger is tied with UCLA's Pedro Figueiredo at minus seven. Jaeger's topsy-turvy 67 gives him a 36-hole total of 137. His card included an eagle, eight birdies, five bogeys and just four pars.

Liam Johnston and Chris Robb rounded out the team score shooting 74 and 76, respectively. Davis Bunn had the drop score with an 83. Robb is third on the team with a total of 148 (+4) followed by Johnston (151) and Bunn (159).

No. 3 UCLA leads with a five-under tally of 571 shooting 287 (-1) in round two. No. 15 Texas A&M edged ahead of UTC at minus three powered by today's 278 (-10). Chattanooga is third at 575 with Memphis (582) and Virginia Tech (583) rounding out the top five.

UTC has a 12-shot cushion over the sixth-place duo of Colorado State and Northwestern.

Bunn opens the final round for the Mocs at 8:40 a.m. Johnston (8:50), Robb (9:00), Fox (9:10) and Jaeger (9:20) follow as UTC is paired with the Bruins and Aggies.