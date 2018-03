CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are teaming up with lawmakers to crack down on scrap metal thefts.



The law in Tennessee has been amended, with the help of the Chattanooga Police Department, to help stop scrap metal thieves.

Officials are focusing on the theft of vehicles with Representative Vince Dean.

Though the amendment is a big step, officials say the fight is not over.

Next on the list, is making it mandatory for a title to be shown for every car sold for scrap.