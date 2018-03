CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A woman is recovering Friday night after being hit by a car.

The incident happened on Lyerly Street around 5:15 p.m.

Chattanooga Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says 63-year-old Annie Floyd was ejected from her wheelchair when she was hit by a car while crossing the road at McCallie Avenue.

The driver, 64 year-old Ruby Diamond, was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, no proof of insurance, and child restraint violation.

Hartwig says Floyd was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.