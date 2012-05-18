Extreme Camp Makeover at Camp Joy

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- In March, tornadoes ripped through parts of the Tennessee Valley. The Harrison-Ooltewah area was hit especially hard. Camp Joy in Harrison was one of the areas hit by those tornadoes, causing lots of damage to the dorms.



Now, Camp Joy is getting some help to rebuild.



It's the same group that built the home for the Sharrock's in Rossville, but this time there's no TV network involved. It's just their passion to help those in need.



After the storms of March left Camp Joy in shambles, the group got back together and dubbed themselves "Extreme Camp Makeover."



The March 2nd tornado leveled the 5,200 square foot dorm at Camp Joy. What little was left behind was demolished today.



Thanks to project manager Blake Mullins and the Extreme Camp Makeover team it's not the end of Camp Joy, it's a new beginning.



"We're gonna start fresh, we're gonna build it in less than two weeks," said Mullins. "12,000 square foot on the dorm, 2,000 square foot on the snack shack, and a new tabernacle in a cool wooded area."



To get to the dorms you'll have to cross an old wooden bridge, one of the few things they aren't knocking down to rebuild. Because after 66 years of use, it has incredible sentimental value.



Camp Counselor Shauna Morrison says when you cross this bridge "it gets real" and that's what Camp Joy is all about, helping the struggling younger generations.

"You get to see them transform, see something come alive in them," she said. "It's a hope, that's what Camp Joy is, it's a hope. Even though they go through these circumstances, it's a part of them, but it doesn't have to define them."



That's why Mullins and his crew had to be a part of this. Mullins says he's aware of Chattanooga's gang issues, and says it's camps like this that can only help.



"It starts with 12-year-old kids coming here learning about Christ, just feeling the presence of love," he explained. "They shower them with love. There are so many wonderful people we've met involved with this camp. It seems like everywhere we go in town someone has a connection with Camp Joy."



Mullins said once they finish clearing the land it will take roughly two weeks to complete the build. Which should leave plenty of time for Camp Joy's annual Fourth of July party.

Volunteers are still needed and welcomed. Visit www.extremecampmakeover.com to learn more about volunteering.

