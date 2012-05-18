STEM school funding falls short; who is raising the money?

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- On Tuesday the Hamilton County School Board voted 6 to 3 in favor of funding $500,000 to renovate the old Olan Mills building, hopefully in time for classes to begin at the new STEM school in the fall.



Board member David Testerman was one of three who voted against funding it. "We just don't have it," Testerman said. "The STEM school cannot be just another charter school that Hamilton County starts. This has got to be something totally different than we've ever had before."



Testerman says a number of businesses have signed on to give money but they haven't written a check yet. "A big part of our agreement was they would help us financially," said Testerman. "We can sell candy and coupon books and stuff like that and raise a little bit but we need their help."



Hamilton County received $1.8 million in a state grant to fund the STEM school. The county has received $125,000 from local businesses but school officials say it's not enough.



"We don't have the money and I was assured more than one time that we did and then to find out that we don't, it's very disappointing," school board member Linda Mosley said.



Channel 3 contacted several of the area's largest employers to see if they were specifically asked for money. Four got back to us and three of them said no, they had not been approached about helping to fund the STEM school.



"I don't know who, I don't know who we've asked, I don't know who has done the asking," said Mosley.



The county has received an additional $145,000 in in-kind donations but officials say the school system needs to raise $230,000 to make up for the half million dollar shortfall.



"We need to knit this business partnership real tight because if we don't all connect, it's not going to work," said Testerman.



Channel 3 wanted to know what steps are being taken to raise the $230,000 from the business community. However, Superintendent Rick Smith did not return our calls.