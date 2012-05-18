Mistrial declared in trial involving the murder of local rapper

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The murder trial of Alonzo Grace and Dexter Talley, charged with the murder of Chattanooga rapper Robert "Brikk" Brown, abruptly ended Friday when the presiding judge declared a mistrial.



Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Rebecca Stern made her ruling after the jury could not come to a verdict.



It is now up to the District Attorney whether to refile and retry the pair.



Dexter Talley and Alonzo "Butch" Grace were both charged with first degree murder, along with aggravated robbery and attempted first degree murder. Brown had been killed in a home invasion in 2009.



Eyewitnesses said three masked men entered Brown's Webb Oaks Court home and demanded money. Police say Brown was bound with duct tape and shot multiple times.



Josquin Jackson from Richmond, California, was also shot in the attack, but survived.



"Brikk" was part of the rap duo Piney Woods, which had signed a record deal with Universal Records, just prior to his death. The group had performed with several well known hip-hop groups, including Outkast.



Officers quickly identified Talley as one of the suspected shooters and Jackson was able to identify Talley's uncle, Grace, as a second shooter.



Talley's cousin, Julian Smith, Jr., is a third defendant in the case. He will stand trial next month.