East Ridge student charged for falsely claiming rape

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- An East Ridge Middle School student who told police that she had been raped by an unknown man in a school bathroom has been charged with filing a false police report.



The unidentified 13 year old told police that on May 10th she had been sexually assaulted, but investigators soon determined she was lying to them about the location of the assault and the alleged perpetrator.



Further investigation lead police to state that all of her allegations were completely unfounded, leading to the current charges.



