CDC to baby boomers: Get tested for hepatitis C

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - U.S. health officials want all baby boomers to get tested for hepatitis C.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released draft recommendations calling for all baby boomers to get a 1-time blood test for the liver disease. That's everyone born from 1945 to 1965.

The hepatitis C virus is most commonly spread through sharing needles to inject drugs. Before 1992, it was also spread through blood transfusions.

The CDC says more than 2 million baby boomers are infected. They account for more than three-quarters of all Americans living with the virus. The virus can take decades to cause damage and many people don't know they are infected.

The testing recommendation is expected to become final later this year.

Online:

CDC's hepatitis page: http://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/index.htm

