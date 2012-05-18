Bessie Smith Strut tickets go on sale Monday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's biggest block party will be back this year, although with a significant change: in order to take part in the Bessie Smith Strut, you'll have to buy a ticket unless you already have a Riverbend pin.



In years past, the event was free to anyone, regardless of whether they had Riverbend Festival pin. The change came about after the Strut was nearly canceled when Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield brought up security and police staffing concerns. The event was saved by a group of community and business leaders, who made changes to admission, vendors and security to reassure city officials and "Stutters" alike.



The Strut will start at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11, and run until 8:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, and will feature Motown funk legend Ikea Stubble field, Grammy Award winning blues artist Joe Louis Walker, the Lionel Young Band, and blues guitarist Had den Sawyers.



Tickets are $5 in advance through June 9 and $10 afterwards. Tickets may be purchased online at bessiesmithstrut.eventbrite.com or at one of the following ticket outlets:





Area Kangaroo Gas Stations

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 E. Martin Luther King Blvd

Campy's, 526 E. Martin Luther King Blvd

Mary's Lounge, 2125 McCallie Avenue

Maggie G's, 400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd

JJ's Bohemia, 231 E. Martin Luther King Blvd

Hosanna's Hair & Beauty Bar, 320 E. Martin Luther King Blvd



Voluntary contributions to sustain the Strut will be accepted at each gate.