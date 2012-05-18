Chattanooga made VW Passat to set U.S. sales record - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga made VW Passat to set U.S. sales record

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Sales of Volkswagen's Chattanooga-made Passat are expected to blow by the model's 11-year-old high mark and set a new U.S. record in 2012, an official said Thursday.

"So that would be a big milestone," said Carsten Krebs, Volkswagen of America's corporate communications director.

Through April, Passat sedan sales hit 34,635 units. The current all-time high is 77,523 in 2001, according to VW.

"The car is the right size, priced correctly for the U.S. market now and we offer the only [clean diesel] model in this segment," Krebs said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.