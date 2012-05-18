Chattanooga made VW Passat to set U.S. sales record

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Sales of Volkswagen's Chattanooga-made Passat are expected to blow by the model's 11-year-old high mark and set a new U.S. record in 2012, an official said Thursday.

"So that would be a big milestone," said Carsten Krebs, Volkswagen of America's corporate communications director.

Through April, Passat sedan sales hit 34,635 units. The current all-time high is 77,523 in 2001, according to VW.

"The car is the right size, priced correctly for the U.S. market now and we offer the only [clean diesel] model in this segment," Krebs said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.