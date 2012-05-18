Riverfront Nights announces 2012 schedule

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) – The free Saturday night concert series Riverfront Nights will return to the Tennessee River waterfront in August, with a lineup mixing national acts and local favorites.

A partnership between Friends of the Festival and Chattanooga's Parks and Recreation Department, the concert series kicks off on Saturday, August 4, and runs weekly through mid-September.



All shows are child and pet friendly, although coolers are not allowed. Beer sales begin at 6:30 p.m., local opening bands start around 7:00 p.m. and headliners begin promptly at 8:00 p.m.



New Orleans funk/soul band Papa Grows Funk kicks of the series with opening act The Kymera Project on August 4.



2009 world flat-picking champ, Tyler Grant, heads up Grant Farm on August 11, with opening act Spoonful James.



Yellow Dubmarine, a psychedelic upbeat reggae/ska Beatles-covering band headlines on August 18, with opening act Endezlous.



The series skips a week to allow the Southern Brewers Fest to have the waterfront, and then returns on September 1 with Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds and opening act The Rick Bowers Band.



The classic, original Godfathers of Black Punk/Ska Funk, Fishbone, will headline on September 8, with local faves Opposite Box opening.



And the final headliner of the year is Joe Robinson along with opening act Strung Like a Horse.



For more information on performers and other activities, visit their website at www.riverfrontnights.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverfrontnights

