PHOTOS: Coke Stage arrives Downtown; Riverbend just weeks away

(WRCB) – It's the first major clue that Riverbend is now just weeks away.

Friday morning, crews with Friends of the Festival floated the signature Coke Stage barge into place.

The barge is stored down river, near the Nickajack Dam for most of the year and towed into position at Riverfront Park in time for the music festival.

Crews will spend the remainder of the day securing the barge to the pier. They will have 28 days to complete the rigging and lighting before the 31st Annual Riverbend Festival kicks off on June 8.

The Coke Stage is the venue for headline acts of the nine day festival.

This year, the Coke Stage will feature Eric Church (June 8), Foreigner (June 9), The Happy Together Tour (June 10), Chris Tomlin (June 12), The Band Perry (June 13), Charlie Wilson (June 14), Goo Goo Dolls (June 15) and local celebrity Lauren Alaina (June 16).