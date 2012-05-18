Usher's nonprofit to host youth conference

(AP) - A nonprofit organization founded by Chattanooga native and hip-hop artist Usher is set to host a youth leadership conference at Emory University.

The New Look Foundation plans to host the third annual World Leadership Conference from June 19 to 22. The conference is a 3-day initiative that brings together celebrities, influencers, newsmakers and hundreds of accomplished youth from around the world including the U.K., Hong Kong, Kenya and South Africa.

The goal of the event is to educate and empower young people in the organization's four pillars: talent, education, career and service. About 1,000 teens are expected to participate.

The conference will conclude with a special concert, "Usher & Friends Unplugged," which will feature surprise musical guests.

The performer, whose full name is Usher Raymond III, established his foundation in 1999.

