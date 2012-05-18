Usher's nonprofit to host youth conference - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Usher's nonprofit to host youth conference

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Usher Raymond. / courtesy ushersnewlook.org Usher Raymond. / courtesy ushersnewlook.org
ATLANTA -

(AP) - A nonprofit organization founded by Chattanooga native and hip-hop artist Usher is set to host a youth leadership conference at Emory University.

The New Look Foundation plans to host the third annual World Leadership Conference from June 19 to 22. The conference is a 3-day initiative that brings together celebrities, influencers, newsmakers and hundreds of accomplished youth from around the world including the U.K., Hong Kong, Kenya and South Africa.

The goal of the event is to educate and empower young people in the organization's four pillars: talent, education, career and service. About 1,000 teens are expected to participate.

The conference will conclude with a special concert, "Usher & Friends Unplugged," which will feature surprise musical guests.

The performer, whose full name is Usher Raymond III, established his foundation in 1999.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.