Signal Mt man spends night lost in Pocket Wilderness

HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - A Signal Mountain man spent Thursday night lost in the Pocket Wilderness on Mowbray Mountain.

Brian Andrews told rescue personnel he had been hiking most of the day when he lost daylight and could not make his way out.

Searchers spent most of the night walking the trails looking for him, they tried to make contact with Andrews, but his phone had died.

At 5:45 a.m. Friday searchers decided to stop and wait for daylight.

At 7:30 a.m. when the search resumed, Mowbray VFD Assistant Chief Woodard found the Andrews on one of the trails.

Andrews had burnt his shirt, socks and underwear to use for light trying to find his way out of the trails. When he realized he had nothing else to burn for light, he decided to make camp until daybreak.

Andrews and his dog were hiking alone.