Illegal immigrant students want 'tuition equality'

(AP) - A group of graduating high school seniors is pledging to carry on with their education despite the challenges of being illegally in the country.

On Saturday, students and their supporters around the state will tie on blue ribbon bracelets symbolizing their commitment to education and what they call "tuition equality."

Students who can't prove citizenship are not eligible for in-state tuition. According to the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, which is sponsoring the effort, those students must pay three times as much as their classmates to attend public universities in Tennessee.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.