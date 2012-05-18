Former UTC dorm monitor gets prison sentence

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The man accused of putting hidden cameras in UTC dorm rooms learns his fate.

Bernard 'Junior' Morris pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, one count of aggravated arson and four counts of aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 3 years.

Morris is a former UT Chattanooga dorm monitor accused of putting cameras in freshman girls rooms while they were on spring break.

He'll be credited for 14 months served.

Campus police say he planted spy cameras in three campus apartments.

Students told investigators they found things out of place when they returned from spring break.

Five years ago, Morris was convicted of aggravated burglary and arson.

A year later, he admitted harassment and stalking, and was ordered to stay away from the victim.