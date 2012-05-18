Get ready for a warm, dry weekend! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Get ready for a warm, dry weekend!

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - Get ready for a warm and humid weekend. 

Our highs should be around 80 this time of year.  Both Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the upper-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Today we will be in the mid-80s with only a slight chance of a passing shower or storm.

Our next chance of rain will be Monday.  That's when a front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day Monday into Tuesday morning.

