Get ready for a warm, dry weekend!

(WRCB) - Get ready for a warm and humid weekend.

Our highs should be around 80 this time of year. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the upper-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Today we will be in the mid-80s with only a slight chance of a passing shower or storm.

Our next chance of rain will be Monday. That's when a front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day Monday into Tuesday morning.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.