Former Moc Rende earns low-pro honors at TN State Open

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Craig Smith shot a one-under par 70 in his final round Thursday to claim the 64th annual Tennessee State Open championship by one shot over former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga golfer Derek Rende.

Rende started the day two shots behind the Nashville amateur, but was only able to make up one shot in a final round 69. The Soddy-Daisy native still claimed low-pro honors with a three-round total of 9-uner par 204 at Gaylord Springs Golf Links.

Smith started the day with birdies at two of his first three holes, but gave a shot back with a bogey at No. 9 to make the turn with a one-shot lead. The duo played the back nine at even par, with Smith finally sealing the win with a par putt on No. 18.

Rende finished two shots ahead of Murfreesboro's Jason Millard (206), who finished alone in third.

Former UTC golfer and Ooltewah native Bryce Ledford finished alone in sixth with a three-round total of 1-under 212.

