Man jailed following standoff with police

MCMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- In McMinn County, a man is behind bars after assaulting an officer.



It happened Wednesday when an officer was led to a car by a woman at Athens Medical Regional Center.

The woman said Danny Joe Jones was going to damage her car.

When the officer got to the car, she saw Jones had a knife and the car hood up.

The officer says Jones then pointed the knife at her, while they were just two feet apart.

She took out her gun, and told him to put the knife down.

According to the report, he told her she would have to kill him first.

The two continued in a face-off. Other officers arrived on the scene and after a short struggle, Jones was cuffed.

He faces several charges including aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and drug possession.