TVA responds to homeowners on tree cutting issue

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority was in federal court Thursday morning over the removal of more than a million trees across seven states.

Thursday night, the utility says removing the trees is the only way to ensure reliable service.

"Before they came in here and cut these trees down, we never saw any of these houses," John Reynolds says.



The view from John Reynolds' home has changed, thanks to the TVA.



"Straight to the ground, as you can see, straight to the ground," Reynolds says.



The utility is removing trees from 16,000 miles of transmission tower right-of-ways.



Anything 15 feet or taller must go. Trees with the potential to grow to 15 feet are also cut down.



Officials say it's not a change in policy, but a tightening of an already existing one on the heels of new federal regulations.



"There is regulation," says Jason Regg, line applied service manager for the eastern region. "It doesn't tell us that we have to remove trees, it just says we have to have zero vegetation interruptions on the higher voltage lines."



But the majority of TVA's lines don't fall under the classification of "high voltage".



"The main reason why we are doing this is for the delivery of safe, reliable power," Regg says.



Cost is also a factor.



"We have 16,000 miles of transmission line, and trying to maintain a system by trimming is very costly," Regg says.



City leaders worry about erosion, rain run-off and water pollution.



Chattanooga City Councilman Peter Murphy plans to stand with concerned residents.



"They're creating a great deal of environmental damage to combat a problem that doesn't exist," Murphy says.



"All the work we do along streams, we leave a stream line management zone," Regg says.



Regg says TVA hires experts to provide it with an environmental review before work begins.



He says while the utility is open to discussing the process with city leaders and concerned homeowners, but no exceptions can be made.



"We've applied a standard approach across the board," Regg says. "We are no longer allowing exceptions to our policy."

Regg says the utility makes an effort to notify homeowners before removing trees from their land. But if there is a discrepancy over the removal of a tree, homeowners should contact TVA.

The debate over the tree cutting program went to United States District Court Thursday morning in Knoxville.

A group of homeowners has asked a judge to stop the tree cutting and require TVA to submit an environmental impact study.

The group includes a couple from Chattanooga.

The judge is not expected to rule for up to several weeks.

READ MORE: