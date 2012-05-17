Miller leads Lookouts to 6-3 win over Huntsville

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/Lookouts) -- Aaron Miller pitched five solid innings on the mound and added a two-run triple at the plate to lead Chattanooga to a 6-3 win over Huntsville in the opener of a ten-game homestand at AT&T Field.

Miller allowed seven hits and issued three walks, but gave up just two runs as the Stars stranded 14 runners on base. His two-run triple in the second was part of a three-run inning that gave the Lookouts a 3-1 lead.

Javier Solano pitched two scoreless innings of relief before Blake Johnson ran into trouble in the eighth. He gave up a run on two hits and two walks before turning it over to Logan Bawcom, who pitched the final 1.2 innings to pick up his second save.

Chattanooga scored half of its six runs on groundouts and the other on Griff Erickson's sacrifice fly in the sixth. Rafael Ynoa and J.T. Wise each had two hits to pace the offense.

The two teams will play game two of their five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Former Ringgold High star and Fort Ogelthorpe native Kyle Heckathorn is in town with the Stars, and is slated to be Huntsville's starting pitcher for Sunday afternoon's contest.