Blue Star Moms: 'Mothers are a very important part in these solders' lives'

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB) – Monday night, the American Legion in Collegedale took time to recognize and honor local military families.

A ceremony was held for Blue Star Moms, which are mothers with sons and daughters actively serving in the military.



The faces of service, dedication and sacrifice were honored by the American Legion Post 257 in Collegedale, which gave its full attention to seven Blue Star Moms.



"It's very important that we recognize these mothers, because mothers are a very important part in these solders' lives," Dennis Smith says.



One by one, the mothers received a red rose and the Blue Star Flag to hang in their window at home.



"Anyone driving by their home will immediately recognize that they have a soldier that is on active duty," Dennis Smith says.

But with tear-filled eyes, Cathy Smith received the Silver Star Flag.



"It's the phone call that you, you know could come when you have a child serving in the military," Cathy Smith says. "But you hope that it never does come."



Her son, 25-year-old Andrew Todd Smith, was injured by an IED March 8, just two weeks after deploying to Afghanistan.



"It's difficult, from a mother's perspective, when you have a child that could be in danger," Cathy Smith says.

For the past two months she's been by his side as he recovers at Walter Reed Medical Center.



"I can't even explain how proud I am of him," Cathy says. "The sacrifice that he's made, we should all be proud of him. He's a hero."



And she says there's a bond for all military moms, something she recognized in the waiting room at the hospital.



"And I told my husband, that I always knew, without anyone even telling me, who the mother was," Cathy says. "There's a unique look, there's a unique expression that a mother has on her face when her son's been injured."

And that's why it means so much to have the support of fellow moms and the community.



"I think it's incredible that they put this type of event together for us," Cathy says.



"We want these mothers to know that they have others, other than their family, to support their soldiers while they are out there," Dennis Smith says.

After about a month and a half in the ICU, Andrew is on his way to recovery.

His family hopes to welcome him home in the coming months.

The following seven mothers were honored Thursday night: