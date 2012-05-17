Beachy throws shutout, Braves beat Marlins 7-0

ATLANTA (AP) - Brandon Beachy threw a five-hit shutout, the first of his career, to improve the major leagues' lowest ERA and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Thursday night.

Beachy (5-1) has won five straight decisions since losing his first start. He had no walks and six strikeouts and lowered baseball's best ERA from 1.60 to 1.33.

The right-hander had two strikeouts in the ninth to cap his first career complete game and Atlanta's first shutout of the season.

Freddie Freeman homered and Chipper Jones, Michael Bourn, Martin Prado and Tyler Pastornicky each had two hits as the Braves outhit the Marlins 12-5 and split the two-game series.

The Braves improved to 18-5 with Jones in the starting lineup. They are 6-10 in games he did not start.

