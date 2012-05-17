School shuffle: The principle of moving 22 principals

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman agrees that somebody had to replace Doctor Tom McCullough, retiring as principal of Signal Mountain Middle/High School two years early, after the football team used an ineligible player,and several faculty members and students were suspended for drinking during a senior trip.



"I lost a principal (Sale Creek's Robin Copp) I didn't want to lose," Thurman says.



Superintendent Rick Smith is moving 22 principals for the 2012-2013 school year. No Hamilton County Superintendent has ever moved more.



"Signal Mountain is lucky to have her (Copp)," Thurman says. "But I'm hoping we're gonna get some stability. I just don't like moving these principals around."



Channel 3's Facebook responders tend to agree.



Mariah writes that it makes Hamilton County Schools look unstable.



Jessica adds: "everybody does better on a constant routine, especially children."



And Kelly believes that "a principal who stays gets to know the staff, students and parents."



Tracye Wonders: "would you be comfortable with the shuffling of doctors and nurses every year at your family clinic?"



Change has hit the Brainerd High School's PTA President hard.



"At first I was a little bit disappointed," says Sharon Govan, whose son, Jamal, is graduating from Brainerd with 12 years of perfect attendance in Hamilton County schools.



"Because Mr. Joynes has done a lot of things to help Brainerd High School."



Brainerd Principal Charles Joynes is among three principals replaced as a condition for receiving federal Innovation Zone grants for at-risk schools. Joynes is completing his third year at Brainerd. He has not been reassigned yet.



"Three years is not enough time when a school is really failing, really struggling," Thurman says. "You can barely get started. You need three years for the teachers to know you, you to know them, and to build trust."



But other WRCB Facebook friends approve of Superintendent Smith's principal shuffle.



"New principals can restore discipline, bring new perspectives, and re-energize the community," writes Ronna-Renee.



"The familiar isn't always better," Erin adds. "Change can be growth."



And Mendi reminds that "just because you like a person doesn't mean they are effective."



Govan is optimistic that Joynes' replacement, Uras Agee, will get the time she believes is necessary to boost performance and improve learning at Brainerd.



"At least five years," she says. "Five to seven years, would be a good length of time for a principal to be able to make positive change."



Smith says he's tried, when possible, to place administrators in schools with which they're familiar.



"Intentionally, in many cases we've promoted or returned people who've worked in those schools before," he tells Eyewitness News.



In five schools, he promoted Assistant Principals to the top job. In two more, he 'brought back' administrators who had served there as Assistant Principals; most notably Soddy-Daisy Middle School Principal Tobin Davidson, who's returning to Sale Creek Middle/High School to replace Signal Mountain-bound Copp.



"Sometimes, schools just need a breath of fresh air," Thurman admits.



"In some of them, a lot of teachers were leaving when they had been there a long, long time. Some of them 20 years."



"When you see things like that happening, you know there's a problem at the top," Thurman says.

