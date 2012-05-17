Lee, Chatt State softball open with wins at World Series

Chatt State cruises through first two rounds at NJCAA World Series

ST. GEORGE, Utah (WRCB) -- Lacye Walker homered and drove in six runs to fuel Chattanooga State to a pair of blowout wins on day one of the day NJCAA World Series on Thursday.

The top-seeded Lady Tigers opened with a 7-0 shutout of 16th-seeded Aiken Tech before blasting ninth-seeded Wallace State 10-1. Chatt State will play fourth-seeded Pima in a winner's bracket semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Walker, a former Grace Academy standout, went 6-for-7 on the day and drove in three runs in each game. She hit a three-run homer in the opener and added two doubles in the nightcap.

Malina Wilkerson also hit a solo home run against Aiken Tech, while Beth Breeden and MeQuilla Franklin each went deep against Wallace State. Breeden only had two hits on the day, but managed to drive in four runs.

Andrea Dalton also went 5-for-6 on the day with an RBI and three runs scored.

Ashley Czechner and Jana Scheff combined on a two-hit shutout in the opener. Czechner struck out six across the first three innings, while Scheff finished the final four frames while striking out two.

Czechner went the distance in a five-inning victory in game two, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four.

Lee tops Reinhardt to open NAIA National Tournament pool play

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WRCB/Lee) -- Jessa Watts tossed a complete game shutout to lead Lee University softball to a 2-0 win over Reinhardt on the opening day of pool play at the NAIA National Tournament.

Watts scattered six hits and walked just one while striking out three to improve to 18-6 on the year.

"Jessa (Watts) was awesome. A couple times she pitched out of jams and we made some great plays defensively," said Lee head coach Emily Russell.

The Lady Flames (47-10) scored on an RBI groundout from Ana Coscorrosa in the first and added a second run when Dominique Hannah scored on a Reinhardt throwing error in the fifth.

"We played with a lot of energy and intensity today," said Russell. "I'm very happy, Ringle's double really set the tone and we played aggressively and scratched out those runs."

Reinhardt's best scoring opportunity came in the top of the third inning. The Lady Eagles (34-12) loaded the bases with one out before Kennedy grounded back to Watts, who turned the 1-2-3 double play, ending the threat.

"The double play was a big momentum shift, even though we were only up 1-0, it really seemed like more at that point," said Russell.

The 13th-ranked Lady Flames continue pool play Friday when they face Morningside College (Iowa) at 3 p.m. EDT. Lee then takes on No. 4 Central Baptist College (Ark.), Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the pool advances to next week's eight-team, double-elimination bracket.