Alabama meets West Virginia in 2014 season opener

ATLANTA (AP) - National champion Alabama will face West Virginia in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome.

Chick-fil-A Bowl officials made the announcement Thursday. The Aug. 30, 2014, game will mark the first meeting between the teams.

The Crimson Tide is becoming a regular in the season-opening series, winning the first two games against Clemson (34-10 in 2008) and Virginia Tech (34-24 in `09).

This season, there will be opening games on back-to-back nights, with Tennessee facing North Carolina State and Auburn taking on Clemson. Alabama returns in 2013 for a repeat meeting with Virginia Tech, then will take part in another doubleheader the following season. The Chick-fil-A Bowl already announced that Mississippi will face Boise State in 2014.

