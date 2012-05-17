Mocs golf starts strong at NCAA Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (UTC) -- Chattanooga men's golf opened with a solid 294 Thursday and is tied for second at the NCAA Bowling Green Regional.

UTC is tied with Colorado State, 10 shots behind third-ranked UCLA (284).

Senior Stephan Jaeger led the way with a two-under par 70. He's tied for fourth, two shots off the pace, after an eagle and four birdies. He led or was tied for the lead at three-under for most of his final nine holes before a bogey on nine, his 18th hole, gave him his final tally of 70.

Chris Robb shot an even par 72 and is tied for seventh. He carded four of his five birdies over his first nine holes. Three straight bogeys on holes three through five (his 12-14th holes) dropped him to plus one for the round. He got back to even on seven and parred his final two holes for his 72.

Steven Fox and Davis are tied for 35th at four-over 76. Liam Johnston is tied for 47th with a 77 (+5).

Pedro Figueiredo (UCLA) and Jonathan Fly (Memphis) leads individually at four-under 68. Patrick Cantlay (UCLA) is third at 69, with Jaeger and Scott Vincent (Virginia Tech) tied for fourth at minus two.

The Bruins, Mocs and Rams are paired together for Friday's second round which starts at 9:10 a.m., on No. 1 for the trio. Four teams – No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 21 Clemson, North Texas and Memphis – are tied for fourth, one stroke behind UTC and CSU.

Johnston leads off for Chattanooga followed by Bunn (9:20), Fox (9:30), Robb (9:40) and Jaeger (9:50).

