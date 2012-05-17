Former McMinn corrections officer indicted on sex charge

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Justin Swafford, a former McMinn County Corrections Officer, was indicted Thursday by the grand jury for sexual contact with an inmate.



Sheriff Joe Guy stated that an internal investigation undertaken by his office in April, after consultation with the local District Attorney General's Office, substantiated several allegations against Swafford for inappropriate actions involving a female inmate.



"We saw what appeared to be a pattern of policy violations, as well as criminal conduct on the part of Mr. Swafford," said Sheriff Guy. "It is always disappointing to find misconduct and bad decisions in a staff member, but our department has high standards of conduct that we live and work by. We cannot tolerate violations of those standards."



Sheriff Guy added that the investigation revealed sexual contact, not actual sex, between Swafford and a female inmate incarcerated in 2012 in the McMinn County Jail.



According to Tennessee Annotated Code 39-13-501, "Sexual contact" includes the intentional touching of the victim's, the defendant's, or any other person's intimate parts, or the intentional touching of the clothing covering the immediate area of the victim's, the defendant's, or any other person's intimate parts, if that intentional touching can be reasonably construed as being for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.



Swafford was employed as a McMinn County Corrections Officer from December 25, 2010 to April 13, 2012. According to Sheriff Guy, Swafford was terminated once the allegations were substantiated. The charge of Sexual Contact with an Inmate is a Class E felony.



Swafford turned himself into the McMinn County Justice Center on Thursday and was released on a $2500 bond. He will face arraignment in Criminal Court on June 4.