Highland Games competitor has lofty goal

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Wielding a giant pine trunk the size of a utility pole. Throwing a 20 pound bale of hay. It's all just another day at the Highland Games, where a Chattanooga man is making his mark in the world.



It takes raw power, and it's the type of event you have to witness and even try for yourself to see just how hard it is.



Five years ago Rob Hatch fell in love with the sport, and now he's on pace to win a world championship, "I think every man is wild at heart. We all have a little barbaric in us that we want to bring out, and this is my way of doing it," said Hatch.



It just so happens that Rob Hatch's wild side comes equipped with a kilt and a heavy dose of Scottish history. It's known as the Highland Games, one of the rawest form of sport known to man, and Chattanooga's Hatch is one of the best in the world.



"Every competition we do it's all the same. Whether it's here in Chattanooga, in Scotland, New Zealand or Japan, it's all the same," Hatch said. "In strongman competitions one day you're flipping a beer keg and pulling a plane, the next day you're doing something different. These all stay the same and they go back to war and history in Scotland."



Whether it's the stone throw, the caber toss, or Hatch's favorite the hammer throw, they all once played a role in Scotland's battle for independence.



"For the hammer throw, the blacksmith would make these hammers and you would run up to the front line as the English cavalry was coming , and you would spin it around and throw it, trying to take the horse or the man out," explained Hatch.



Today these events are an ode to the past and a true test of strength. Hatch is set to test his strength with Team USA at the World Championships next weekend in South Carolina. Their main competition? Obviously the Scots.



"When we go Friday night what do we think of? Friday night football, high school to high school," Hatch said. "In northern Scotland they do highland games competitions. We always tease the Scots say they come out of their birth canal swinging a hammer."