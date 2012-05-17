Tennessee labor officials say fewer people looking for work

(WRCB) – Tennessee's unemployment numbers are the lowest they've been since 2008, but it's not all good news.

State Labor officials say the unemployment rate for the Volunteer State in April was 7.8 percent. It's a tenth of a percent lower than March 2012.

But labor officials don't say new jobs are the reason for the drop.

"While Tennessee's unemployment rate has declined for nine consecutive months, April's decrease is mostly attributable to a shrinking labor force," said Commissioner Karla Davis.

Meaning fewer people looking for work, not more jobs, is the reason for the rate increase.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the labor force has declined each month of 2012.