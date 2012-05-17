FIRST ON 3: New Aquarium lights will change colors

(WRCB) - You may have noticed a signature of Chattanooga's night skyline hasn't been glowing recently.

The lights atop the Tennessee Aquarium were damaged by hail during the March 2nd storms.

Thursday, officials at the Aquarium tell Channel 3 they'll be replaced with LED lights, which will allow for them to change colors.

Thom Benson from the Aquarium says the lights will be white most of the year, but the new LEDs will allow them to create themes for special events.

The lights are scheduled to be replaced by August.