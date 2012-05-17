Mayfield refers to Medicaid recipients as "non-taxpayers" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayfield refers to Medicaid recipients as "non-taxpayers"

(Times Free Press) -- Republican congressional candidate Scottie Mayfield called Medicaid recipients "non-taxpayers" in a position paper released Wednesday.

"Social Security and Medicare are programs we've promised to older Americans and they are entitled to them," Mayfield wrote. "Medicaid is not an entitlement. Welfare is not an entitlement. These and many other programs are charity, taking from one taxpayer and giving to a non-taxpayer."

The paper omits two facts -- that some have jobs and collect paychecks with regular deductions for Social Security, Medicare and other government-funded programs, and that all Medicaid enrollees who live in Tennessee pay state sales tax every time they buy groceries.

Records show that 1.2 million Tennesseans are enrolled in TennCare, the state's Medicaid program for poor, elderly and disabled residents. TennCare spokeswoman Kelly Gunderson said she could not provide a firm percentage or number of enrollees with jobs.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

