Chattanooga Police looking for robbery suspects

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are looking for 3 suspects in a robbery from Wednesday night.

Eric Williams told police he was outside with a friend on Taylor street when 3 unknown black men approached with guns.

Williams tried to run but was caught by one of the suspects. That suspect took Mr. Williams car keys and money, then the 3 suspects took on in William's vehicle.

The vehicle is a gold, 4 door Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag D330-6L.

One suspect is described as a black male, 5'8" to 5'9", medium build, dark skinned with a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.