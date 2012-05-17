Georgia jobless rate now lowest in 3 years - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia jobless rate now lowest in 3 years

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - State labor officials say Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has declined for the ninth consecutive month.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Georgia's April jobless rate of 8.9% marks the first time in more than three years the rate has dropped below nine percent.

The state's unemployment rate was 9.8% in April a year ago.

The last time Georgia's jobless rate was below nine percent was in February of 2009, when it was also 8.9%.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.