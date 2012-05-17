Rain next week?

(WRCB) - As we continue to experience "abnormally dry" weather this spring, we won't get much help over the next few days.

Highs continue to average about 5 degrees above normal in the mid 80s through the weekend.

I can't rule out one or two isolated showers or storms late in the day today and Friday, but they will be very few and far between.

The weekend will sport no rain chance and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next best chance of rain will come with a front moving through Monday and Tuesday.

