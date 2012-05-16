Former Moc Rende in contention at the Tennessee State Open

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Craig Smith fired an eight-under par 63 on Wednesday to take a two-shot lead through two rounds of the 64th Tennessee State Open Championship at Gaylord Springs.

The Nashville native started the day six shots behind former UTC golfer Derek Rende, who day one leader after an opening-round 64 on Tuesday.

Rende, a Soddy-Daisy native, followed his hot start with an even par 71 on Wednesday to take sole possession of second place, two shots behind Smith.

Murfreesboro's Jason Millard is another three shots back.

Smith's low round of the tournament was fueled by five birdies on the front nine. He later posted an eagle at the par-5 twelfth hole to grab the lead for the first time.

A total of 62 players made the cut of seven-over 149 to qualify for Thursday's third and final round.