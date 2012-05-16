Former Moc Rende in contention at the Tennessee State Open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Moc Rende in contention at the Tennessee State Open

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Craig Smith fired an eight-under par 63 on Wednesday to take a two-shot lead through two rounds of the 64th Tennessee State Open Championship at Gaylord Springs.

The Nashville native started the day six shots behind former UTC golfer Derek Rende, who day one leader after an opening-round 64 on Tuesday.

Rende, a Soddy-Daisy native, followed his hot start with an even par 71 on Wednesday to take sole possession of second place, two shots behind Smith.

Murfreesboro's Jason Millard is another three shots back.

Smith's low round of the tournament was fueled by five birdies on the front nine. He later posted an eagle at the par-5 twelfth hole to grab the lead for the first time.

A total of 62 players made the cut of seven-over 149 to qualify for Thursday's third and final round.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.