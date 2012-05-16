Stanton's 2-run HR helps Marlins beat Braves, 8-4

ATLANTA (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer and possibly saved two runs with a diving catch and the Miami Marlins beat the Braves 8-4 on Wednesday night, adding another win to their impressive May record.

Miami is 12-3 this month after a slow 8-14 start in April. The Marlins (20-17) moved three games over .500 for the first time this season.

The Marlins led 6-1 off struggling Braves left-hander Mike Minor before Atlanta scored three runs off Mark Buehrle in the sixth.

Stanton's eighth homer, which drove in Kearns after his second double, pushed the lead to 8-4 in the seventh.

Buehrle (3-4) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings with the win in the first meeting of the season between the NL East rivals.

Austin Kearns and Emilio Bonifacio each had two hits and drove in two runs. Omar Infante had two hits and scored two runs.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.