Crime Stoppers: Cricket Store Robbed at Gunpoint

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WRCB-TV) - Teresa Brown goes to work, worried any day may end with her or one of her employees facing a loaded hand gun. "It's just scary," said Brown, Manager of the Rossville Cricket store, "because I grew up here and now it's come to this. It's just scary."

It is scenario that has played out twice in the last four weeks at the Chickamauga Avenue business. This week's surveillance photos are from April 18th. On both occasions, according to Brown, the bad guys employed the same method. "They have people come in to case out the place," she explained. "They come in about three times and then, right after the third time, they come out and then the next thing you know, they have a guy with a gun coming in."

Photos form the surveillance cameras show one of the crooks checking the scene. He wears a red T-shirt and spends a suspicious amount of time in the store without making a purchase. He was not the muscle of the operation, nor the brains. He walked around the store, staring down the security cameras, giving you a good look at his face.

Soon, he headed back out to the front to serve as a lookout. His friend in the hoodie would do the dirty work inside. This thug produced a gun, demanded money, and forced the clerk to the floor. "`Course, we have the camera system," said Teresa Brown, "but that doesn't help when it's in your face already."

The duo got what they wanted and ran away, down the alley.

Have a good look at what the gunman was wearing. It is not a generic looking hoodie. It appears to be black with multi-colored lettering across the front, back, and hood.

"Let's get these kids off the street," said Brown, "before they get older. You know? Maybe we can help them in the long run. And then, plus, before somebody gets hurt. Because they are coming in with guns and it's scary."

If you recognize either criminal, or perhaps both, your information could earn you up to a thousand dollars cash, no questions asked. Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. An officer may answer, but you never have to reveal your identity.