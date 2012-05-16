Police investigating weekend burglary at Kohl's

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Chattanooga police are investigating a weekend burglary on Gunbarrel Road.

The incident happened Saturday night around 9:45 at Kohl's department store.

Police Spokesman Wayne Jefferson says two men and a woman walked into the employee area and took an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.

One of the male suspects was wearing a blue shirt, tan bucket style fishing hat, and stood 5'5" – 5'7", with a thin build, and uneven facial hair.

The second man was wearing a tan shirt, tan bucket style fishing hat, stood 5'5" – 5'7", with heavy build, and bald head.

The female suspect was wearing a wine shirt, blue jeans, stood 5'1" – 5'2", with a medium build, brown shoulder length hair and a tattoo on her right arm.

It is believed the trio left in a gold, 4-door Volvo with a drive out tag in the window.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.