Police investigating weekend burglary at Kohl's

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Chattanooga police are investigating a
weekend burglary on Gunbarrel Road.
The incident happened Saturday night around 9:45 at Kohl's
department store.
Police Spokesman Wayne Jefferson says two men and a woman walked
into the employee area and took an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.
One of the male suspects was wearing a blue shirt, tan bucket
style fishing hat, and stood 5'5" – 5'7", with a thin build, and uneven facial
hair.
The second man was wearing a tan shirt, tan bucket style fishing hat, stood 5'5"
– 5'7", with heavy build, and bald head.
The female suspect was wearing a wine shirt, blue jeans, stood
5'1" – 5'2", with a medium build, brown shoulder length hair and a tattoo on
her right arm.
It is believed the trio left in a gold, 4-door Volvo with a
drive out tag in the window.
Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call Crime
Stoppers at 423-698-3333.